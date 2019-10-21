The Stars Come Out for Tyler Perry's Grand Opening Gala
Tyler Perry Studios celebrates its opening gala in Atlanta.
BET+ streams a mix of African-American content.
The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards returns with more black excellence, honoring the best performers, producers and music video directors in hip hop. Cardi B leads the pack with 10 nominations, followed by DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole with eight nods each. The show will air live from Atlanta's Cobb Energy Center on October 8 at 8/7c.
There's nothing that bonds a group of single black women together more than sidestepping the land mines of living, working and dating in Atlanta. In a sea of swipe-lefts, social media drama and unrealistic #relationshipgoals, these friends try to find their Mr. Right.
