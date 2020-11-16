Season 2020 Clip (00:30)
12 hours ago BET + Exclusive: Tyler Perry's Ruthless Is Back with All-New Episodes

Ruth's story continues as she makes plans to rescue her daughter and break free from the Rakudushi cult. Tyler Perry's Ruthless returns to BET+ with all-new episodes on November 26.

