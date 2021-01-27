Season 2021 Clip (00:15)
18 hours ago BET + Exclusive: Ari Has Hazel's Back on First Wives Club

BET + Exclusive: Ari Has Hazel's Back on First Wives Club

When Hazel's husband Derek tries to play hardball in their divorce settlement, Ari steps in to represent her friend on the next episode of First Wives Club, Wednesday at 10/9c.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows