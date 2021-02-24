Season 2020 Clip (00:15)
Yesterday BET + Exclusive: Bree Plans the Party of a Lifetime on First Wives Club

BET + Exclusive: Bree Plans the Party of a Lifetime on First Wives Club

An encounter with Gary and his new girlfriend convinces Bree she can get him back by throwing an unforgettable party on a new First Wives Club, airing Wednesday at 10/9c.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows