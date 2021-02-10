Season 2021 Clip (00:15)
11 hours ago BET + Exclusive: Bree Schemes to Help Hazel Make Money on First Wives Club

BET + Exclusive: Bree Schemes to Help Hazel Make Money on First Wives Club

Hazel resorts to auctioning off her belongings for money on the next episode of First Wives Club, Wednesday at 10/9c.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows