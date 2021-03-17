Season 2021 Clip (00:30)
Yesterday BET + Exclusive: Deon Reaches His Breaking Point & Vince Is a Hit on Bigger

BET + Exclusive: Deon Reaches His Breaking Point & Vince Is a Hit on Bigger

Deon makes a bold move, Vince's DJing aspirations take an unexpected turn, and the ladies find themselves in legal trouble on the season finale of Bigger, Wednesday at 10:30/9:30c.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows