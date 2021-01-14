Season 2020 Clip (00:30)
3 days ago BET + Exclusive: Season 1 of Bigger Is Coming to BET

BET + Exclusive: Season 1 of Bigger Is Coming to BET

Layne and her best buds from college navigate the chaos of living and loving in their thirties when the BET+ original series Bigger kicks off January 27 at 10:30/9:30c on BET.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC