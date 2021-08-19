s1|
Nine singers from the 90s and 00s, including members of Blaque, Danity Kane and more, have 30 days to become the ultimate R&B supergroup on BET Presents The Encore, airing Wednesday at 10/9c.
JoJo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek compare playlists featuring 90s and early 2000s R&B girl groups, recall music videos from that era, and talk with Blaque frontwoman Shamari Devoe.
Fallon and Felisha King of R&B girl group Cherish discuss how their hit banger "Do It to It" helped them skyrocket to success, the snap music movement, the truth behind their split and more.