NoteWorthy - Kiely Williams

BET Presents: The Encore

S1 | Exclusive | 13:54
Aired 8-3-2021
Kiely Williams of 3LW joins Jojo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek to talk about forming her girl group trio, reveal her past romantic entanglements and list her favorite female emcees.
It's All About to Come Together on BET Presents The Encore

Nine singers from the 90s and 00s, including members of Blaque, Danity Kane and more, have 30 days to become the ultimate R&B supergroup on BET Presents The Encore, airing Wednesday at 10/9c.

JoJo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek compare playlists featuring 90s and early 2000s R&B girl groups, recall music videos from that era, and talk with Blaque frontwoman Shamari Devoe.

Fallon and Felisha King of R&B girl group Cherish discuss how their hit banger "Do It to It" helped them skyrocket to success, the snap music movement, the truth behind their split and more.
A Miss-Direction

Cherish

Demons & Division
