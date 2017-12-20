Season 2017 Clip (02:06)
4 hours ago

BET Soul: Soul Serenade: The Walls Group – "Can We Talk"

BET Soul presents: "Soul Serenade" with The Walls Group performing the classic hit song "Can We Talk."

State of R&B is an exploration through the lenses of the R&B singers, writers and producers who fuel the genre. The collaboration between vocalists and name producers always struck gold in the studio and, when fans had a listen, gold turned platinum. Whether it was soul-soaked ballads, mid- tempos, uptempos that led us to the dance floor or the leading single of a soundtrack, R&B was topping the charts. R&B continues to be beautifully shaped by soul-healing records, genius vocals and innovative production, ranging from the impact of ‘90s R&B to sounds we love that are trending today.
