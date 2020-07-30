Season 2020 Clip (03:32)
August Alsina - "Rounds"

BET Soul: August Alsina - "Rounds"

August Alsina gives a shout-out to his friends in New Orleans and Houston in the music video for his song "Rounds" from his album "The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy."

