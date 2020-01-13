Season 2020 Clip (04:15)
BET Soul Exclusive: Deborah Cox - "Easy Way"

In the music video for her song "Easy Way," directed by Parris, Deborah Cox laments how it's sometimes harder to stay in a relationship than leave.

