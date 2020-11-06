THEY. - "On and On"
R&B duo THEY. dedicate the music video for their song "On and On" to the memory of the many Black lives lost in deadly encounters with the police.
R&B duo THEY. dedicate the music video for their song "On and On" to the memory of the many Black lives lost in deadly encounters with the police.
Bryson Tiller relives a complicated relationship in the music video for "Always Forever."
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS