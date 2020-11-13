Trending:
Season 2020 Clip (03:05)
16 hours ago BET Soul: Infinity Song - "Mad Love"

BET Soul: Infinity Song - "Mad Love"

In their video for "Mad Love," Infinity Song visits the golden age of R&B, where a group of determined musicians works together to achieve a dream.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC