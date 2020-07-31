Season 2020 Clip (03:46)
18 hours ago BET Soul: Mali Music - "Cry"

BET Soul: Mali Music - "Cry"

Through metaphorical lyrics and imagery, Mali Music addresses the ongoing Black struggle for equality in America in his music video for "Cry."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC