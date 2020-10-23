Season 2020 Clip (03:52)
BET Soul: THEY. - "On and On"

BET Soul: THEY. - "On and On"

R&B duo THEY. dedicate the music video for their song "On and On" to the memory of the many Black lives lost in deadly encounters with the police.

