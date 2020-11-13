Alicia Keys featuring Khalid - "So Done"
Alicia Keys takes it back to prom nightkicks it at a school dance with Khalid in the music video for "So Done.," featuring Khalid.
Alicia Keys takes it back to prom nightkicks it at a school dance with Khalid in the music video for "So Done.," featuring Khalid.
Common teams up with emerging R&B artist PJ for his song "What Do You Say?" (Move It Baby)," from his 2020 album A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1.
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS