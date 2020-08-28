Season 2020 Clip (08:47)
17 hours ago BET Soul: Tyrese featuring CeeLo Green - "Legendary"

BET Soul: Tyrese featuring CeeLo Green - "Legendary"

Tyrese and CeeLo Green take a stand against police brutality and show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the music video for their song "Legendary" directed by Deon Taylor.

