Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (03:41)
15 hours ago BET Soul: Cynthia Erivo - "The Good"

BET Soul: Cynthia Erivo - "The Good"

Award-winning British singer-actress Cynthia Erivo remembers "The Good" times in the music video for her uplifting single, the first track from her upcoming debut album of original songs.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music