Trending:
Season 2020 Clip (03:35)
15 hours ago BET Soul: DIXSON - "KREAM"

BET Soul: DIXSON - "KREAM"

DIXSON is all about the chase in the music video for his racy single "KREAM," which samples Wu-Tang Clan's classic song "C.R.E.A.M."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music