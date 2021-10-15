Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (07:03)
19 hours ago BET Talks: Chris "Ludacris" Bridges Reveals Motivation Behind New Animated Netflix Series ‘Karma’s World’

BET Talks: Chris "Ludacris" Bridges Reveals Motivation Behind New Animated Netflix Series ‘Karma’s World’

Inspired by his oldest daughter, the series follows a young, Black girl named Karma who teaches kids about the power of creativity, community, and compassion.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs