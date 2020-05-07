BET Awards Full Episode: Hosted by Jamie Foxx

Don't miss out! Get full access to this show and
many others.
Sign in with your TV provider (it's included with your TV subscription)
Find out how artists prepare to perform on the main stage!
Four smart, strong women navigate friendships, careers and their complicated love lives when Sistas premieres October 23 at 10/9c.
LaLa Milan, Tetona Jackson, Brittany Inge, Leland B. Martin, RJ Walker, Jaleel White, Tequan Richmond and Kim Wayans share what to expect from their characters on Season 2.
COMMENTS