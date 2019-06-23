BET Awards Acceptance Speech: "BlacKkKlansman" Wins Best Movie

Snoop Dogg Wins for Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Snoop Dogg wins the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award.
Snoop Dogg wins the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award.
Terrence trails the cops on Nia's behalf, Laila confronts Roxanne after she learns the fate of Susie Q, and Detective Loomis finds holes in Vanessa's alibi for the night of Kalinda's murder.
Spin, feeling undervalued, prepares to walk away from Salt-N-Pepa, SWV agrees to join the Ladies' Night tour in Australia, and Coko breaks down over her divorce finalization.
COMMENTS