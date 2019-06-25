BET Awards Performance: Polo G featuring Lil Tjay - "Pop Out"

Lizzo, H.E.R. and Mary J. Blige at the Pantene Style Stage
The Pantene Style Stage is full of fashionable stars.
The Pantene Style Stage is full of fashionable stars.
DJ Khaled and John Legend pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle.
Terrence trails the cops on Nia's behalf, Laila confronts Roxanne after she learns the fate of Susie Q, and Detective Loomis finds holes in Vanessa's alibi for the night of Kalinda's murder.
Spin, feeling undervalued, prepares to walk away from Salt-N-Pepa, SWV agrees to join the Ladies' Night tour in Australia, and Coko breaks down over her divorce finalization.
COMMENTS