Season 2020 Clip (05:37)
11 hours ago BET Awards Exclusive: Ashley Strong Demonstrates How to Get Ashanti's 2002 Look

BET Awards Exclusive: Ashley Strong Demonstrates How to Get Ashanti's 2002 Look

Ashley Strong (@strashme) shows viewers how to replicate Ashanti's natural makeup look based on her BET Awards performance from 2002.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows