Season 2020 Clip (06:52)
17 hours ago BET Awards: JetsonMade and DaBaby Wrote "Suge" in 15 Minutes

BET Awards: JetsonMade and DaBaby Wrote "Suge" in 15 Minutes

JetsonMade talks about coming up in the Carolinas and how his relationship with DaBaby was cemented through their work and success on tracks like "Suge" and "Bop."

