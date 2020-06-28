Season 2020 Clip (02:44)
9 hours ago BET Awards: Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Lonr.

Lonr. explains the meaning behind his debut EP title "Land of Nothing Real," describes collaborating with H.E.R. on "Make the Most" and reveals his end-of-year career goals.

