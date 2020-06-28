Season 2020 Clip (02:48)
BET Awards: Meet BET Amplified Artist of the Month Masego

Masego breaks down the South African origins of his name, his musical inspirations, the unique musical style he dubbed "trap house jazz" and his goals for 2020.

