Season 2020 Clip (10:09)
BET Awards Exclusive: Origin Stories: YBN Cordae

BET Awards Exclusive: Origin Stories: YBN Cordae

YBN Cordae talks about bridging hip hop's generational gap, explains the meaning behind his debut album title "The Lost Boy" and weighs in on the Black Lives Matter movement.

