Clip (03:51)
Yesterday BET Awards Exclusive: Remember These Iconic BET Awards Red Carpet Debuts?

BET Awards Exclusive: Remember These Iconic BET Awards Red Carpet Debuts?

Revisit some of the most memorable BET Awards red carpet looks from Bow Wow, Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, Taraji P. Henson, Monica, Halle Berry, Kendrick Lamar, Willow Smith and many more. 

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows