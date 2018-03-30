S1 EP10 | Full Episode | 20:30

TV-14. Aired 3-29-2018

Based on the popular new home game, Black Card Revoked is a comedic, celebrity-driven panel game show that dives into everything about black culture. From black history to the ever growing catalogue of pop culture events, happenings, and trends, it’s a game that people of all colors and backgrounds are invited to play. Each episode will consist of three (3) teams, each with a celebrity and contestant partner who will test their knowledge and sensibilities about black culture for a chance to win up to $10,000.