Season 2019 Clip (03:15)
19 hours ago Black Coffee Exclusive: The Refill - Ilhan Omar On Being an Uncool Mom

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar talks about embarrassing her teenage kids on TikTok and says her their blunt attitudes prepared her for political attacks.

