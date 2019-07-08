Black Coffee Exclusive: The Refill - Tina Davis on Her Talent for Finding Talent

The Refill - Reactions to "A Black Lady Sketch Show" Trailer
The panel talks about the legacy of black sketch comedy.
The panel talks about the legacy of black sketch comedy.
The women make a discovery on Roxanne's phone that leads them to Kalinda's killer, Vanessa shares big news with Marques, and a scorned adversary sends a Nia a message.
Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds and Erica Campbell listen to the first half of the top 20 singers, including a relative of The Staple Singers and an engineer with a dream.
days
COMMENTS