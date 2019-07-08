Season 2019 Clip (04:48)
Black Coffee Exclusive: The Refill - Tina Davis on Her Talent for Finding Talent

Black Coffee Exclusive: The Refill - Tina Davis on Her Talent for Finding Talent

Producer Tina Davis talks about how she got into the music business, the skills needed to turn a performer into a star and the artists she's most proud of developing.

