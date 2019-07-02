Season 2019 Clip (05:42)
Yesterday Black Coffee Exclusive: The Refill - Would You Date Your Friend's Ex?

Irv Gotti and the panel discuss Lil Fizz dating Omarion's ex Apryl Jones and how they feel about dating a friend's ex.

