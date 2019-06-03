Black Coffee Highlight: Megan Thee Stallion Owns It All & Tarana Burke Talks #MeToo Rules

Reversal of Fortune
Flashing back to the past, Kareem gets Marques a walk-on on the college basketball team, Laila faces an attack that changes her life, and Vanessa befriends Nia at a protest.
Flashing back to the past, Kareem gets Marques a walk-on on the college basketball team, Laila faces an attack that changes her life, and Vanessa befriends Nia at a protest.
Jimmy urges SWV to add a song to their setlist, but the group has a request of their own, and Salt-N-Pepa's Las Vegas residency has a rocky soft opening.
COMMENTS