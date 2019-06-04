Black Coffee Highlight: I Said What I Said! - "Martin" vs. "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air "

The Impact of Netflix's "When They See Us"
Ava DuVernay brings artistry to the Central Park Five story.
Ava DuVernay brings artistry to the Central Park Five story.
Flashing back to the past, Kareem gets Marques a walk-on on the college basketball team, Laila faces an attack that changes her life, and Vanessa befriends Nia at a protest.
Jimmy urges SWV to add a song to their setlist, but the group has a request of their own, and Salt-N-Pepa's Las Vegas residency has a rocky soft opening.
COMMENTS