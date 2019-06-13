Season 2019 Clip (02:35)
21 hours ago Black Coffee Highlight: Cory Booker Plays "One Gotta Go"

Black Coffee Highlight: Cory Booker Plays "One Gotta Go"

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker reluctantly makes a hard choice about four 90s female R&B groups.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows