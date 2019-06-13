Season 2019 Clip (03:47)
21 hours ago Black Coffee Highlight: Brett Gray Plays "Say What Now?"

Black Coffee Highlight: Brett Gray Plays "Say What Now?"

Marc Lamont Hill quizzes actor and singer Brett Gray on lyrics sung by Philly artists, but he needs a little more melody to figure it out.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows