Season 2019 Clip (07:01)
Yesterday Black Coffee Highlight: Shaun King Weighs in on the Slavery Reparations Hearing

Black Coffee Highlight: Shaun King Weighs in on the Slavery Reparations Hearing

Shaun King joins the panel to discuss the congressional hearing surrounding slavery reparations.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows