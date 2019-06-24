Season 2019 Clip (03:42)
23 hours ago Black Coffee Highlight: Highlights from the 2019 BET Awards

Miss Lawrence and the panel talk about Regina Hall's hosting duties, Offset and Cardi B's performance and Mary J. Blige's Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 BET Awards.

