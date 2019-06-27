Season 2019 Clip (08:02)
12 hours ago Black Coffee Highlight: The Backlash to Kim Kardashian's Kimono Shapewear

Black Coffee Highlight: The Backlash to Kim Kardashian's Kimono Shapewear

The panel and Bevy Smith talk about the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian's new shapewear line Kimono and cultural appropriation.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows