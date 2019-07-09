Season 2019 Clip (04:11)
Black Coffee Highlight: A Flight Attendant Tells a Black Woman to Cover Up

Black Coffee Highlight: A Flight Attendant Tells a Black Woman to Cover Up

An airline passenger in a romper was asked to cover up, and sexologist Michelle Hope, Klarity and the rest of the panel weigh in on the policing of black women's bodies.

