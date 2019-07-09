Season 2019 Clip (08:50)
Black Coffee Highlight: Ladies, What Do You Wish Men Knew About Sex?

The panel asks female viewers what men should know about sex, and sex expert Michelle Hope and social media star Klarity talk about having open communication during intimacy.

