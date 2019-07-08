Black Coffee Highlight: The Overreaction to the Viral Ice Cream-Licker Video

The Racist Backlash to a Black "Little Mermaid"
The panel thinks the Halle Bailey haters should shut up.
The panel thinks the Halle Bailey haters should shut up.
Gia is totally onboard with the congresswoman's tastes.
The women make a discovery on Roxanne's phone that leads them to Kalinda's killer, Vanessa shares big news with Marques, and a scorned adversary sends a Nia a message.
Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds and Erica Campbell listen to the first half of the top 20 singers, including a relative of The Staple Singers and an engineer with a dream.
days
COMMENTS