Season 2019 Clip (07:28)
Yesterday Black Coffee Highlight: The Overreaction to the Viral Ice Cream-Licker Video

Black Coffee Highlight: The Overreaction to the Viral Ice Cream-Licker Video

Tina Davis, Klarity and Marc react to a viral video of a teen licking a tub of ice cream, condemn the overreaction by law enforcement and talk about clout chasing.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows

The Next Big Thing

Tue July 9th 10/9c

Series Premiere

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC