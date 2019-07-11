Season 2019 Clip (05:26)
Black Coffee Highlight: Bernie Sanders Compares Cash Bail to a Debtors' Prison

Senator Bernie Sanders calls for an end to cash bail, increased investments in education, resolving the water crisis in Flint, MI, and ending the war on drugs.

