Season 2019 Clip (06:32)
23 hours ago Black Coffee Highlight: Bernie Sanders Details His Stance on Reparations

Black Coffee Highlight: Bernie Sanders Details His Stance on Reparations

Senator Bernie Sanders discusses the impact of slavery and argues for a "10-20-30 Plan" that would help African Americans and other economically distressed communities.

