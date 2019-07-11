Season 2019 Clip (05:33)
Black Coffee Highlight: Bernie Sanders on Joe Biden and the Student Debt Crisis

Senator Bernie Sanders talks about running against Joe Biden, lays out an economic agenda to combat institutional racism and explains his plan to cancel student debt.

