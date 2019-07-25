Season 2019 Clip (08:23)
23 hours ago Black Coffee Highlight: Question of the Day: When Was Modern R&B's Golden Era?

Black Coffee Highlight: Question of the Day: When Was Modern R&B's Golden Era?

BJ The Chicago Kid and the panel talk about R&B artists that left a lasting legacy on the genre, and their favorite R&B eras.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows