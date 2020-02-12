Season 2020 Clip (02:23)
Yesterday Black History Month: Black Excellence Trilogy: Cover Girls

Black History Month: Black Excellence Trilogy: Cover Girls

BET celebrates the esteemed careers of models Naomi Sims, Naomi Campbell and Joan Smalls with stories from their trailblazing journeys in the fashion industry.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news