Season 2020 Clip (03:02)
17 hours ago Black History Month: BET's Black History Month Future 40: Andrea Osei

Black History Month: BET's Black History Month Future 40: Andrea Osei

Designer Andrea Osei talks about infusing her multi-cultural background into her garments and explains how she transitioned into fashion while working as a pharmacist.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows